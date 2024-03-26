Top 9 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT which were sold at a high rate
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 26, 2024
Yash starrer KGF 2 shattered many records. Reportedly it was sold to an OTT platform for 320 crore.
Laxmii Bomb film was sold out at the cost of about 125 crore.
Bhuj was quite in news due to various reasons, one of them being the huge amount of 110 crore for which it was sold out.
Gulabo Sitabo has rights to Amazon Prime for nearly around 65 crore.
Gunjan Saxena was sold to Netflix for around 50 crore.
The Big Bull, which was quite famous, was sold for roughly 40 crore.
Pushpa, the much liked film was sold for around 30 crores to the OTT giants.
Dil Bechara film actually sold for approximately 40 crore.
Sadak 2 was sold to a major OTT platform for roughly about 70 crore.
