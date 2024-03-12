Top 9 films on Netflix for career inspiration

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

I Am Not Your Guru-If you're going through a difficult time of your own, this documentary may encourage you to work in the helping industry.

Spotlight-It's a tale of powerful journalism, which is what we need in a society where sexual harassment and violence against women are commonplace and journalism is under siege.

Happy-If you're stuck in a rut or dissatisfied with your job or field, this movie examines the most recent findings in positive psychology research.

Living on One Dollar-It is a reality-style documentary that follows four college students if you feel like you need a reality check.

Up in the Air-This movie proves that it's never too late to make a change for everyone who has ever wondered if their career has made them into someone they don't like.

Elizabeth at 90-It's a lesson in leadership and assuming responsibilities you don't think you're ready for.

Jiro Dreams of Sushi-The movie is about a person's love and commitment to their work, and we can all identify with that.

Set It Up- Set it Up is a romantic comedy about two people who work in the same building but are perpetually late. Watch it to get some inspiration.

Ex Machina-The movie examines problems with toxic masculinity, gender dynamics, and artificial intelligence that affect everyone in the workplace, whether or not technology is involved.

