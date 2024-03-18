Top 9 films on Netflix which will disappear in March 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Superhero uses comedy to combat legendary perils.

This is 40: Midlife Challenges are Examined through Comedy-Drama.

Dragged Across Concrete: Corrupt police officers travel dangerous routes.

Monster Kaiju clash against enormous robots in the film Pacific Rim.

Spy Kids: Siblings learn their parent's spying techniques.

Burn Out: A rider gets into the illicit drug trade.

Jackie Brown: A flight attendant embroiled in the world of crime.

John Wick: A retired hitman exacts cruel retribution.

The Batman: A sinister vigilante fighting Gotham's criminal underworld.

