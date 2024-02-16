Top 9 films on Netflix which will play mind games with you
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
The Perfection: A former cello prodigy reconnects with her tutor and his new star pupil in this complex story of infatuation and retaliation.
The Invitation: The paranoid scenario starts when a man accepts his ex-wife's invitation to a dinner party at her home.
Kahaani: A pregnant woman travels to Kolkata in quest of her spouse, but she encounters numerous challenges and perils.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist who sees a crime he shouldn't have witnesses gets drawn into a murder investigation.
The Platform: It is a dystopian horror movie set in a vertical jail with a platform descending from the top floor to feed the prisoners.
The Call: It is a Korean thriller about a lady who answers the phone and says she lives in the same house as a stranger, but that it was twenty years ago.
Drishyam: A husband and father attempts to shield his daughter and wife from a dishonest police officer who is accusing them of a crime.
The Vanished: After their daughter disappears while on a camping vacation, a couple comes to believe that the local sheriff is concealing something.
In Talaash: A police detective delves into an enigmatic vehicle collision and uncovers a network of deceit and concealment.
