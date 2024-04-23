Top 9 films on OTT for broken hearts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2024

A reminder that you can be an independent woman without a partner is provided by the remarkable movie Moana.

Up is the perfect romantic comedy animation that will make you believe in the existence of true love.

Anjaana Anjaani: Amidst the turmoil and unpredictability of life, two strangers set out on a quest of self-discovery and love.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: A fun romantic comedy about laughing, misidentifications, and the search for real love.

In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, a moving love triangle tests the limits of sacrifice, loyalty, and the efficacy of pure love.

A story of heartbreak and unrequited love, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is filled with intense passion and deep emotions.

The movie 500 Days of Summer, which concludes with the theme of hope, centers on Tom, a hopeless romantic, as he falls in love with a woman who rejects love.

The entire Bridesmaids movie will make you laugh till you weep, between mishaps, confessions, and ultimately a journey down the crazy path that is a wedding.

The main character of Brooklyn is Eilis, a young woman who came to the US from Ireland in quest of work and who later meets a man she falls in love with.

