Top 9 films on OTT that give a new approach to life

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Cheeni Kum: A sweet and hard relationship between a 64-year-old cook and a 34-year-old lady.

The Lunchbox: A quaint story of fortuitous meetings brought about by a misplaced lunch order.

A compelling depiction of intertwined lives and relationships in a busy metropolis is seen in Life in a Metro.

Dil Dhadakne Do: A family drama that explores themes of love, ambition and familial connections while taking place on a cruise ship.

Jerry Maguire: An engrossing tale of sports agent Jerry Maguire's quest for personal development and atonement.

The touching story Pursuit of Happyness tells about a father's unwavering drive to succeed in spite of all obstacles.

A journey of intellect and emotion that follows a tormented genius as he discovers his true potential is called Good Will Hunting.

ZNMD: Three friends embark on an exciting journey of friendship and self-discovery.

Jab We Met is a charming romantic comedy that centers on the coincidental meetings of two strangers while traveling by train.

