Top 9 films on OTT that give a new approach to life
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 17, 2024
Cheeni Kum: A sweet and hard relationship between a 64-year-old cook and a 34-year-old lady.
The Lunchbox: A quaint story of fortuitous meetings brought about by a misplaced lunch order.
A compelling depiction of intertwined lives and relationships in a busy metropolis is seen in Life in a Metro.
Dil Dhadakne Do: A family drama that explores themes of love, ambition and familial connections while taking place on a cruise ship.
Jerry Maguire: An engrossing tale of sports agent Jerry Maguire's quest for personal development and atonement.
The touching story Pursuit of Happyness tells about a father's unwavering drive to succeed in spite of all obstacles.
A journey of intellect and emotion that follows a tormented genius as he discovers his true potential is called Good Will Hunting.
ZNMD: Three friends embark on an exciting journey of friendship and self-discovery.
Jab We Met is a charming romantic comedy that centers on the coincidental meetings of two strangers while traveling by train.
