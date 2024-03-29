Top 9 films on OTT that keeps you guessing the end
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Andhadhun: Following the discovery of a startling crime, a blind pianist finds herself entangled in a labyrinth of lies and murder.
Drishyam: A family's tranquil existence is endangered by a string of incidents, which prompts a frantic attempt to keep their secrets hidden. This is a suspenseful thriller.
The Lunchbox: Two strangers form an odd bond after an incorrect lunchbox delivery, which culminates in a touching story of love and longing.
Rahasya. This mystery thriller, which draws inspiration from actual events, traces the investigation of a committed detective into the horrible death of a teenage girl.
Talaash: While looking into a high-profile death, a police investigator explores Mumbai's shadowy underbelly and comes across paranormal aspects as well as personal demons.
7 Khoon Maaf: A sinister and macabre story tracing a woman's search for love and the tragic outcomes it brings her seven husbands.
Raman Raghav 2.0: An unsettling psychological suspense story that explores the deranged thoughts of a serial killer and a troubled police officer's game of cat and mouse.
Stree: This horror-comedy is set in a tiny village and follows the story of unexplained disappearances that coincide with the presence of a spiteful female spirit during an annual festival.
Talvar: Based on a true story, this gripping drama raises intriguing questions about the truth by examining several points of view surrounding a contentious murder case.
