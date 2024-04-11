Top 9 films on OTT which helps you in low phases of your life

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Love overcomes prejudice in My Name is Khan.

Ra.One: Its a story about bravery in the face of imaginary obstacles.

Youth is mobilizing against injustice in the film Rang De Basanti.

3 Idiots: When emotion trumps tradition, friends come before anything, that's when you get successful.

Defying social conventions is what Dil Dhadakne Do stands for.

12th Fail: Success is the result of determination and this is shown in this film very well.

Chak De India: Sports as a vehicle for harmony and success. It centers around hockey and a coach.

Learning to find who you are? Watch English Vinglish.

Gully Boy: Music inspires dreams in the face of adversity.

