Top 9 films on OTT which helps you in low phases of your life
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 11, 2024
Love overcomes prejudice in My Name is Khan.
Ra.One: Its a story about bravery in the face of imaginary obstacles.
Youth is mobilizing against injustice in the film Rang De Basanti.
3 Idiots: When emotion trumps tradition, friends come before anything, that's when you get successful.
Defying social conventions is what Dil Dhadakne Do stands for.
12th Fail: Success is the result of determination and this is shown in this film very well.
Chak De India: Sports as a vehicle for harmony and success. It centers around hockey and a coach.
Learning to find who you are? Watch English Vinglish.
Gully Boy: Music inspires dreams in the face of adversity.
