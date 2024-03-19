Top 9 films on OTT with Punjabi family as it's core
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Namastey London is a romantic comedy starring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar that explores love and cultural divides.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Son of Sardaar is a comedy-action movie starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha that centers on a man's amusing experiences in Punjab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met is a romantic comedy-drama that centers on the journeys of two very different people, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Dad Ki Maruti is a comedy that centers on the adventures of a young guy with his father's most treasured asset—a Maruti automobile.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama starring Farhan Akhtar that tells the story of Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Donor is a comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam that examines the idea of sperm donation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singh is Kinng is a comedy-action movie that follows the adventures of Akshay Kumar's happy-go-lucky, innocent Sikh character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yamla Pagla Deewana: Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol star in this comedy-drama that highlights the antics of a peculiar Punjabi family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedy-drama Jugg Jugg Jiyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor is fun to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films for your today's OTT Watchlist 2024
Find Out More