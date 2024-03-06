Top 9 films that embraces singlehood on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
"Pyaar Ka Punchnama" highlights the intricacies of love and singlehood by providing a funny yet moving depiction of the difficulties three young men in romantic relationships encounter.
"Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji": Follows three middle-aged men as they negotiate their romantic adventures and heartbreaks.
"Frances Ha" chronicles the adventures of a budding dancer in New York City as she negotiates friendship, professional goals, and the highs and lows of being unmarried.
"Little Women" depicts the various journeys and difficulties four sisters encounter while juggling independence, ambition, and love in 19th-century America.
"Someone Great" delves into the aftermath of a breakup, following a young woman as she embraces friendship, independence, and singlehood.
"Queen": Tracks the brave, independent lady who sets off on a solitary path of self-discovery as she transforms from a betrayed bride.
"Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" delves into the experiences of two people as they navigate the ambiguities of life and learn the fundamentals of self-discovery and independence.
"How to Be Single" follows a group of friends as they navigate the challenges of contemporary relationships and the freedom that comes with being single in a busy city.
"The Lobster" parodies social pressures to fit in by presenting a future society in which being single is required and people are forced to find love or suffer terrible repercussions.
