Top 9 films that will make you look at life with a fresh perspective on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
In ZNMD, the main three characters learn more and more about their lives and what they actually want from it as they go on a boys trip.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the movie Swades, topics such as brain drain, traditional versus modern life, customs, religion, education, and so forth have all been discussed in fresh ways.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
India's middle-class youths' problems are realistically depicted in the film Udaan. In this film, delicate subjects like domestic abuse and toxic parents are handled well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When a group of young friends in Rang De Basanti get involved in the production of a movie based on the Indian freedom movement, they discover a newfound feeling of patriotism within them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand is emotional as well as an inspiring film to watch once in your lifetime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A person can learn so much from the film Lakshya about their own expectations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never before had a self-discovery story been so emotional. Anyone who watches Tamasha with an open mind and undivided attention will find resonance in Ved's story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sky is Pink gives you strength and clear vision to fight with the struggles of your life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gehraiyaan works with the most complex human emotions. The film does a fantastic job of depicting how a person's past defines them and shapes their present and future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean skincare tips to get the perfect skin naturally
Find Out More