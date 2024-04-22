Top 9 films to play with your imagination on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Kahani: A compelling story with unexpected turns that challenge our understanding of reality keeps us guessing till the very end.

Andhadhun: We must sort the truth from a web of lies as a result of a maze of deceit and ambiguity that makes us wonder about the motivations of each character.

Drishyam: The film forces us to consider morality and the extent one would go to in order to protect their family as the protagonist painstakingly creates a complex cover-up.

Talaash: By fusing aspects of mystery and the paranormal, the movie makes us examine the characters' motivations and delve inside their minds.

Dasvi: The film challenges conventional wisdom by encouraging meditation on society standards and the meaning of achievement through its humorous lens.

Lights Out: Playing on our innermost fears of the dark, the movie forces us to face our own fears of the unknown by using primordial dread as its tool.

Avatar: Taking us to a fanciful realm, the movie provokes contemplation on environmental issues and the fallout from human exploitation.

Her: The film tackles themes of loneliness and the changing interaction between humans and technology via the prism of a futuristic romance.

Tenet: The film challenges us to decipher its intricate plot and invites us to reflect on the nature of reality and time with its mind-bending time inversion notion.

