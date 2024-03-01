Top 9 films to watch ASAP before they leave Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

"Good Time" is a gritty and gripping crime thriller that centers on the hectic night of a desperate guy trying to save his brother.

"Chocolat" is a charming story about chocolate, love, and acceptance that takes place in a little French community.

An epic Western film called "Dances with Wolves" examines the friendships and cultural conflicts that arise between Native Americans and a Civil War soldier.

"Labyrinth" is a magical journey in which a young girl must make her way through a maze in order to save her younger brother from the Goblin King.

"Mars Attacks!" is a crazy science fiction comedy with an all-star ensemble that follows humanity as it fights off an invasion by destructive martians.

"Observe and Report" is a dark comedy about a delusional security officer in a mall who is trying to find a flasher.

"Rain Man" is a heartfelt movie about the complicated bond between two brothers, one of whom has autism spectrum disorder.

"Step Brothers" is a funny comedy that chronicles the escapades of two adult guys who refuse to grow up and end up becoming stepbrothers.

"Terminator 2": A revolutionary action movie in which a robotic being is sent back in time to defend the future leader of humanity against a deadlier, more powerful terminator.

