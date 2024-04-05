Top 9 films to watch on OTT before the weekend starts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Bachchan Pandey: An action-comedy with a distinctive plot and outstanding performances, starring Akshay Kumar in a funny yet commanding part, promises to be entertaining.
Inspired by the iconic Forrest Gump movie, Laal Singh Chaddha is a much awaited Bollywood film starring Aamir Khan that promises to be an exciting and poignant trip.
Brahmastra: With its mysterious plot and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this fantasy film from Ayan Mukerji is anticipated to provide a magnificent cinematic experience.
Jugg Jugg Jeeyo is a romantic comedy-drama starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor that highlights the pleasures and difficulties of life.
Darlings: Alia Bhatt's first production as a producer, a dark comedy picture with an exceptional ensemble and a distinctive story.
Gangubai: This biographical crime thriller, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tells the fascinating story of Alia Bhatt's character, Gangubai Kothewali.
A captivating story of love, retribution, and forgiveness is promised in Ek Villain.
Kartik Aaryan plays an intriguing character in the psychological thriller Freddy, which delves into the depths of the human soul.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: This horror-comedy, which stars Kartik Aaryan, is a follow-up to the well-liked original film. It promises humor, mystery, and thrills.
