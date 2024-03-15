Top 9 films to watch on OTT if you can not sleep at night
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
"Lost in Translation" is a moving story about loneliness and connection that takes place in Tokyo.
Bollywood's iconic love story "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is about friendship, heartbreak, and love.
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" is an imaginative, strikingly beautiful journey set in a made-up European hotel.
"Before Sunrise" is a charming examination of love and transient relationships set in Vienna.
"No Entry" is a funny comedy about misunderstandings and marital catastrophes.
"Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is a romantic comedy that emphasizes both personal goals and society conventions.
"Her" is a science fiction romantic comedy about a man and an AI computer program.
"Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" is a sweet love tale that puts a contemporary spin on a classic romance.
"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is a surreal trip through relationships and memories.
