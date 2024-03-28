Top 9 films to watch on OTT which we completely forgot about
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Happy Bhaag Jayegi is a peculiar comedy about a bride on the run who unintentionally lands in Pakistan and embarks on a hilarious journey full of mishaps.
Wah Life Ho Toh Aisi: A humorous movie that follows a young man as he makes his way through a variety of obstacles and experiences in life.
Welcome: A wonderful comedy film about a crazy family and their interactions with a gangster that result in absurd miscommunications and scenarios.
In the romantic comedy-drama Anjaana Anjaani, two strangers who meet in New York City go out on a quest to discover who they are while enduring the highs and lows of life and love.
The turbulent relationship between two sisters who are continuously at odds with one another is the subject of the comedy drama Pataakha.
Kaalakaandi: A dark comedy that traces the misadventures of multiple characters over the course of one Mumbai night as their paths unexpectedly cross.
In the endearing comedy-drama Filmistaan, an Indian cinema enthusiast becomes stuck in Pakistan and develops an unexpected friendship with a local.
Kathal is a romantic drama that delves into the intricacies of love and relationships in the face of societal constraints and individual struggles.
The comedy-drama film Lootcase centers on a middle-class man who discovers a suitcase full of cash and the mayhem that breaks out while he tries to hide it.
