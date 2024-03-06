Top 9 films to watch with your girl bestie on women's day on Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
The comedy "Legally Blonde" follows a driven sorority girl as she pursues her dreams of becoming a lawyer and learning about herself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood drama "Dhak Dhak" is about women who set on a journey breaking stereotypes when they travel on bikes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Bend It Like Beckham" delves into the challenges faced by a young British-Indian girl who rebels against her traditional family's expectations in order to follow her passion for soccer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disney's animated film "Frozen" tells the story of self-acceptance and sisterly love in a fantastical country.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Pink": Dispels prejudices and promotes gender equality while addressing how society views women through a courtroom drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The timeless classic "Little Women" chronicles the lives of four sisters in 19th-century America as they negotiate independence, ambition, and love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Lipstick Under My Burkha": Presents a fearless and unreserved depiction of the innermost thoughts and aspirations of four ladies living in a small Indian town.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film "Friends with Money" delves at the intricacies of friendship and the interplay of social classes among a cohort of Los Angeles pals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Frances Ha" is a black-and-white independent film that chronicles the adventures of a quirky young woman in New York City as she finds love, friendship, and herself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Blockbusters streaming now on Netflix
Find Out More