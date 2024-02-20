Top 9 films with same title but different story you must watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
There are two films named Dilwale. One features Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty whereas the other one features Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan(on Netflix).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original Golmaal is about a character with split personality disorder and the other franchise of Rohit Shetty (on Hotstar) is about a gang of friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aankhen is a title which is shared by 2 different films, both connecting equally well with the audience(Amazon Prime).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baaghi film is another one in this list. Both the films are different yet entertaining in their own way(on Netflix).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The old Dostana focused on the friendship of 2 friends and the new Dostana(on Netflix) was about 2 boys pretending to be a gay couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both the Shaandaars have different plotlines, both are unique and entertaining to watch for the audiences(on Netflix).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The earlier version of Khoobsurat featured Sanjay Dutt and the newer one featured Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan(on Netflix).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri are two different films with two different types of comedic styles(Amazon Prime)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dosti is another film with the same titles but different plot and different starcast(Amazon Prime).
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Hindi survival films on Netflix that will give you goosebumps
Find Out More