Top 9 films worth watching on OTT for guaranteed goosebumps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Stree: A distinct horror-comedy hybrid that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Tumbbad: A gloomy and strikingly beautiful story of greed and horror.
A compelling murder mystery with plenty of unexpected turns and turns is called Raat Akeli Hai.
Bulbbul: A tale of terror and legend interwoven with a haunting beauty.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: A horror-comedy psychological thriller with a creepy atmosphere and unexplained happenings.
1920: An early 20th-century period horror movie with a haunted mansion and a string of horrifying incidents.
The psychological suspense thriller Phobia delves deeply into the realm of fear and paranoia.
Ragini MMS: A horror movie based on discovered footage that chronicles a couple's terrifying stay in a remote farmhouse.
Pari: A chilling horror movie with a moody atmosphere that will make you shudder.
