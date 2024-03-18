Top 9 fresh releases on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Manoj Bajapayee's double role brilliance in Killer Soup on Netflix continues to be one of the best thrillers of the year.
Maharani’s third season featuring Huma Qureshi has been one of the highlight releases of the year so far on Sony Liv.
Murder Mubarak is a murder mystery with a fun twist of comedy to it, starring Pankaj Tripathi alongside Sara Ali Khan on Netflix.
Sidharth Malhotra’s Indian Police Force was also released featuring him as a police officer in a fight against terrorists. On Prime Video.
Poacher was released raising awareness against the poaching of elephants and other animals on Prime Video.
Big Girls Don’t Cry is a high school drama set in the beautiful Vandana Valley, streaming now on Prime Video.
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix took a deep dive in the disappearance case of 25-year-old Sheena Bora.
Emraan Khn’s Showtime, a Hotstar special takes a dig on the underbelly of Bollywood.
The live-action TV show of the anime Avatar, Avatar The Last Airbender was released on Netflix.
