Top 9 freshly released films on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Fans were eagerly waiting for Animal's OTT release and its here now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the latest release of Prabhas, Salaar on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best aerial action films, Top Gun Maverick is now on OTT.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch Robert Pattinson's amazing piece of performance in Batman.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fantastic Beasts:The Secrets of Dumbledore seems to be quite interesting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans can watch Leo from the comfort of their homes by streaming it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's Jawan is ready to make you experience a fun ride all in all!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Matrix is finally available on Netflix for all the fans who were waiting for its release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lift is an action comedy film with a little bit of suspense too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Bigg Boss 17, enjoy these reality shows on Netflix and Voot Select for some asli drama
Find Out More