Top 9 fun movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make your boredom run away

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024

Gulaabo Sitaabo is perfect to convert your boring day into a laughing riot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most loved films on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go on a laughter ride with this crazy Punjabi family in Do Dooni Chaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The classic, Delhi Belly will surely make you enjoy your time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How can we not mention the evergreen entertainer film, Welcome!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qarib Qarib single is super fun to watch with your loved ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many might relate with the relatable tale of Sid in Wake Up Sid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darlings rulled the OTT platform when it was released earlier.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The cult classic film, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye is not a film that you can miss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lessons to learn from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

 

 Find Out More