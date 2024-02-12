Top 9 fun movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make your boredom run away
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Gulaabo Sitaabo is perfect to convert your boring day into a laughing riot.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most loved films on OTT.
Go on a laughter ride with this crazy Punjabi family in Do Dooni Chaar.
The classic, Delhi Belly will surely make you enjoy your time.
How can we not mention the evergreen entertainer film, Welcome!
Qarib Qarib single is super fun to watch with your loved ones.
Many might relate with the relatable tale of Sid in Wake Up Sid.
Darlings rulled the OTT platform when it was released earlier.
The cult classic film, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye is not a film that you can miss.
