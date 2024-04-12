Top 9 funniest web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Panchayat: An engineering graduate's struggle to become the secretary of a panchayat office in a distant community is depicted in this comedy-drama.
Kota Factory is a black-and-white television series that highlights the goals and challenges of IIT-JEE candidates in Kota.
Home Shanti is a touching account of the difficulties faced by the Joshi family as they construct their ideal house.
What the Folks: A series that centers on the life of a young guy living with his in-laws, dispelling preconceptions and bridging generational divides concerning modern families.
The essence of hostel life is captured in the book Hostel Daze, which tells the story of four friends' misadventures and experiences in an engineering hostel.
College Romance: Captures the spirit of college days with fun and relatability, the story follows three best friends as they navigate life and love.
Gullak: This story, which is told from the viewpoint of a piggy bank, centers on the flawed relationships and middle-class goals of the Mishra family.
Tripling is the narrative of three siblings who travel together and discover new aspects of who they are as people and as a family.
Pushpavalli is a comedy-drama about a girl who comes to Bangalore, where she works at a children's library and pursues her crush on a man.
