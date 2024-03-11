Top 9 game-based movies and TV shows on OTT before Squid Game 2
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
As we await the release of the second season of the popular game show, Squid Game. Here are some shows you can watch meanwhile.
Jumanji follows kids who unleash animals into the world from a magical game. On Netflix.
Zathura: A Space Adventure follows brothers who play a board game that transports their house into space. On Netflix.
Aliens attack Earth in the form of classic 80s arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong in Pixels.
A group of people are trapped in a deadly escape room with puzzles and traps in Escape Room on Netflix.
Cube features people trapped in a deadly maze of cubes with lethal traps. On Prime Video.
Squid Game is a drama about hundreds of people competing in deadly games for a chance to win a huge cash prize. On Netflix.
Would You Rather? features people trapped in a mansion who must play dangerous challenges to survive. On Prime Video.
Ready or Not revolves around a bride forced to play a deadly game of hide-and-seek with her eccentric new in-laws. On Prime Video.
Choose or Die follows a broke programmer playing a mysterious 80s survival horror video game for a chance to win unclaimed prize money. On Netflix.
