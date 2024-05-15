Top 9 gangster dramas based on real-life mafia
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
Rangbaaz on Zee5 is based on true stories of gangsters from rural India, spanning three seasons, depicting their rise and fall.
A real youth gang inspires Peaky Blinders on Netflix, follows the Shelby crime family's ascent in post-World War I Birmingham.
Griselda chronicles the life of Griselda Blanco, a powerful crime boss in Miami's drug trade. On Netflix.
Narcos explores the Colombian drug trade, focusing on Pablo Escobar's rise and fall, with a spin-off set in Mexico. On Netflix.
The Sopranos on JioCinema follows mob boss Tony Soprano's life, balancing family and crime in an intimate portrayal.
Ek Thi Begum on MX Player follows the untold story of Ashraf Bhatkar, a woman seeking justice for her husband's murder in Bombay's underworld.
Set in 1920s New Jersey, Boardwalk Empire is based on real figures, portrays the criminal and political landscape of the Prohibition era. On Jio Cinema.
The Godfather is a movie series based on the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone of early 20th century. On Netflix.
Bhaukaal is a crime drama web series based on criminal activities in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur. On MX Player.
