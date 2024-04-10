Top 9 great movies and web series on OTT with worst endings
Nishant
| Apr 10, 2024
Game of Thrones was widely considered a masterpiece, but the rushed final season left many fans feeling disappointed. On Jio Cinema.
Lost, a mysterious island drama built up a complex mythology over its six seasons, but the ending left viewers unsatisfied. On Prime Video.
Inception, a mind-bending thriller that leaves the audience questioning whether the protagonist is still dreaming or not. On Netflix.
Dexter is a dark drama about a serial killer vigilante, the final season's rushed resolution left many fans feeling cheated. On Jio Cinema.
The ending of 13 Reasons Why was highly criticized for its ending that glamorized revenge. On Netflix.
Sherlock is a modern take on Sherlock Holmes loved by the fans initially but had an unsatisfying conclusion. On Prime Video.
How I Met Your Mother was a long-running sitcom with emotional storytelling but the last scenes of the show left the fans disappointed. On Hotstar.
The OA was one of the highly loved series but after the next seasons were cancelled the ending was left unresolved. On Netflix.
DC fans were not very fond of the ending of Man of Steel and many left disappointed with the same. On Jio Cinema.
