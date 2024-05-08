Top 9 heartwarming Disney movies to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 08, 2024
Aladdin, a magic carpet ride filled with humour, adventure, and a heartwarming love story, featuring the iconic Robin Williams as the genie.
Toy Story is a heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure with beloved characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Moana is a visually stunning film with a powerful message of self-discovery and courage, following Moana on a daring journey across the ocean.
Zootopia combines humour with important social themes, this film follows bunny cop Judy Hopps and con artist fox Nick Wilde solving a mystery.
The Princess and the Frog offers a fresh take on the classic princess story, Tiana's magical adventure in New Orleans.
Beauty and the Beast is an enchanting tale of Belle and the Beast, celebrated for its captivating storytelling and unforgettable characters.
Encanto revolves around a Colombian teenage girl who is the only one in her family without any magical powers.
The Lion King is a timeless classic with epic themes of love and redemption, featuring memorable characters and stunning animation.
Finding Nemo is an A heartwarming underwater adventure about family, friendship, and the wonders of the ocean.
