Top 9 heartwarming films on Netflix for your weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Rajma Chawal: Discover the tale of a father-son team as they work through communication gaps and technological obstacles to mend their connection.
Ludo: Discover the interwoven lives of four people as they make their way through life, love, and destiny, illustrating how erratic human relationships can be.
Masaan: Provides a moving and sincere depiction of human emotions as it delves into the lives of numerous Varanasi characters as they struggle with love, loss, and social expectations.
Peepli Live: Follow two impoverished farmers from rural India as they navigate a series of events that catapult them into the national spotlight.
Tribhanga: Examine the intricate relationships between three generations of women.
Chopsticks: Experience the peculiar travels of a shy woman who joins forces with a mysterious con man to recover her car, which leads to surprising revelations and personal development.
Maska: Dive into the endearing story of a young man who travels to Mumbai to pursue his acting goals while juggling duties to his family and romantic interests.
Ajeeb Daastaans: Dive into a selection of four distinct tales that explore the intricacies of interpersonal connections, cultural expectations, and individual aspirations.
Guilty: Dissect the mystery surrounding an alleged sexual assault on a college campus as several points of view reveal the truth, upending preconceived notions and prejudices in society.
