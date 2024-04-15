Top 9 hidden gems of Bollywood cinema that you can stream on Zee5, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 15, 2024
I Am Kalam is a heartwarming story about a young boy from a poor background who befriends an elderly man with a big dream. On Netflix.
Omertà is a crime drama following a British-Indian man lured into the world of Islamic extremism. On Zee5.
Manto is a biographical drama exploring the life and controversial writings of Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. On Netflix.
Stanley ka Dabba is a feel-good comedy about an unlikely friendship between a young boy and a lonely senior citizen.
Hunterrr is a bold and dark comedy exploring the life of a middle-aged man obsessed with sex. On Jio Cinema.
Chittagong is a historical drama based on the true story of teenagers who rebelled against British rule in Chittagong. On YouTube,
Haasil follows a student who gets caught up in college politics after falling in love with a girl. On Prime Video.
Shaurya is a crime drama about a captain who kills a decorated officer and does not wishes to be defended in court. On Zee5.
My Brother...Nikhil is a biopic chronicling the life of Nikhil Chopra, a swimmer who battled HIV/AIDS. On YouTube.
Aankhon Dekhi is an uplifting drama about a blind man who gains a new perspective on life. On Jio Cinema.
