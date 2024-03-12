Top 9 highest-rated horror movies to watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
In the Tall Grass follows two siblings who get stuck in tall grass where a mysterious entity stays.
Bird Box follows a mother and her children who must navigate a post-apocalyptic world blindfolded to avoid mysterious creatures.
Apostle, a man travels to a remote island to rescue his kidnapped sister from a cult but discovers terrifying secrets.
Hush is the story of a deaf woman living alone in the woods who must fight for her life when a masked intruder appears.
The Ritual follows four friends who get lost on a hike and encounter a menacing presence.
The Platform is a bloody struggle for survival in a prison with a food shortage.
His House, a refugee couple seek asylum in England, only to encounter malevolent spirits in their new home.
1922 follows a farmer conspiring to murder his wife for financial gain, but supernatural consequences haunt him.
Gerald's Game revolves around a woman's weekend retreat with her husband turns into a nightmare when she's left handcuffed to a bed.
