Top 9 highest rated K-dramas on OTT in 2024
Nishant
| Jul 02, 2024
Lovely Runner is a time travel romance where a fan tries to save a star’s life, sparking unexpected romance. On Viki.
Queen Of Tears delves into the rocky love story between a wealthy heiress and a farmer’s son, focusing on their three-year marriage. On Hotstar.
A Shop For Killers follows a nephew who becomes a target for elite assassins after inheriting a dangerous legacy from her late uncle. On Hotstar.
Marry My Husband is a time-travel series about a wife who gets murdered by her husband and best friend who are having an affair. On Prime Video.
Wonderful World After her son's death in a hit-and-run, a professor talks to people with similar situations and solve their cases. On Hotstar.
Gyeongseong Creature revolves around a group of selfish people who encounter a monster born of human greed. On Netflix.
Doctor Slump follows former high school students who end up living together sparking romance. On Netflix.
Pyramid Game is the story of a new student who faces severe bullying and violence after falling to the lowest rank in her class. On Prime Video.
The Midnight Romance In Hagwon, a veteran instructor rekindles an old flame with a quirky former student, as he returns after a decade. On Viki.
