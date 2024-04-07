Top 9 highest-rated Korean dramas of 2024 so far
| Apr 07, 2024
Queen of Tears is a captivating K-drama about a lawyer and a chaebol heiress facing family troubles amidst romance, streaming on Netflix.
Wonderful World is a thrilling tale of revenge and mystery, available on Disney+Hotstar.
Marry My Husband follows Park Min-young's character as she time-travels to change her tragic fate in this romance K-drama on Prime Video.
In A Shop for Killers, Kim Hye-jun navigates survival amidst assassins in a shopping mall, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
A reckless heir turned detective uncovering family secrets in Flex X Cop available on Disney+ Hotstar.
A vigilante starts targeting evil individuals in A Killer Paradox, an intense K-drama on Netflix.
Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy about rival doctors turned lovers, streaming on Netflix.
Shin Se-kyung's character falls in love with a lonely king amidst turmoil in Captivating the King, available on Netflix.
Wedding Impossible is the story of a contract marriage with a conglomerate heir, leading to comedic chaos, streaming on Prime Video.
