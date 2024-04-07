Top 9 highest-rated Korean dramas of 2024 so far

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

Queen of Tears is a captivating K-drama about a lawyer and a chaebol heiress facing family troubles amidst romance, streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wonderful World is a thrilling tale of revenge and mystery, available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marry My Husband follows Park Min-young's character as she time-travels to change her tragic fate in this romance K-drama on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In A Shop for Killers, Kim Hye-jun navigates survival amidst assassins in a shopping mall, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A reckless heir turned detective uncovering family secrets in Flex X Cop available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A vigilante starts targeting evil individuals in A Killer Paradox, an intense K-drama on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy about rival doctors turned lovers, streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shin Se-kyung's character falls in love with a lonely king amidst turmoil in Captivating the King, available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding Impossible is the story of a contract marriage with a conglomerate heir, leading to comedic chaos, streaming on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best romance movies based on novels to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More