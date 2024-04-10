Top 9 highest rated Korean dramas of 2024 till now on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 10, 2024
A melodramatic series that shows a woman going through life's adversities is called Queen of Tears.
Wedding Impossible is a romantic comedy that follows a couple as they navigate the hectic process of organizing their ideal wedding.
Captivating the King is a historical drama that shows the betrayal, alliances made in the quest for power and influence.
A lighthearted comedy called Doctor Slump offers a touch of humor and endearing moments among the turmoil of a medical office.
A Killer Paradox: A suspenseful mystery thriller in which detectives must work their way through a web of falsehoods to piece together the many levels of a complicated murder case.
An unusual police officer uses his physical strength and special skills to combat crime in his city in the thrilling television series Flex X Cop.
A mysterious business that hires out contract assassins is the focal point of the dark and suspenseful movie A Shop for Killers.
Marry My Husband: A woman plots to locate the ideal match for her spouse in this romantic comedy full of oddball people and humorous scenarios.
A touching drama that highlights the beauty found in ordinary moments, Wonderful World explores the intertwined lives of a diverse cast of characters.
