Top 9 highest rated Korean dramas of 2024 till now on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

A melodramatic series that shows a woman going through life's adversities is called Queen of Tears.

Wedding Impossible is a romantic comedy that follows a couple as they navigate the hectic process of organizing their ideal wedding.

Captivating the King is a historical drama that shows the betrayal, alliances made in the quest for power and influence.

A lighthearted comedy called Doctor Slump offers a touch of humor and endearing moments among the turmoil of a medical office.

A Killer Paradox: A suspenseful mystery thriller in which detectives must work their way through a web of falsehoods to piece together the many levels of a complicated murder case.

An unusual police officer uses his physical strength and special skills to combat crime in his city in the thrilling television series Flex X Cop.

A mysterious business that hires out contract assassins is the focal point of the dark and suspenseful movie A Shop for Killers.

Marry My Husband: A woman plots to locate the ideal match for her spouse in this romantic comedy full of oddball people and humorous scenarios.

A touching drama that highlights the beauty found in ordinary moments, Wonderful World explores the intertwined lives of a diverse cast of characters.

