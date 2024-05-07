Top 9 highly controversial South Indian movies that you can watch online
Nishant
| May 07, 2024
Arjun Reddy explores themes of toxic masculinity and self-destruction, facing criticism for glorifying abuse and toxic behavior. On Hotstar.
Vishwaroopam film faced protests and bans in some states due to its portrayal of Islamic terrorism. On Hotstar.
Karnan tackled issues of caste discrimination and faced controversies for its depiction of caste-related themes. On Prime Video.
Baby portryaed complex characters and ideas, evoking anger and disgust in some viewers. On Aha.
Aruvi addressed several sensitive topics including societal norms and gender identity leading to debate among audiences. On Sony Liv.
Sarkar faced controversy during its release due to its political themes, with some scenes perceived as critical of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. On Hotstar.
Jalsa faced criticism for certain dialogues that haven't aged well and are still considered unforgivable. On Prime Video.
7G Brindavan Colony included problematic actions including inappropriate touching, and stalking of women, and other unsettling actions. On Hotstar.
Action Hero Biju presents a realistic portrayal of police procedure stirred mild controversy for scenes perceived as insensitive. On Hotstar.
