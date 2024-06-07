Top 9 Hindi coming-of-age romantic movies on OTT
| Jun 07, 2024
Dil Chahta Hai follows the journey of three childhood friends navigating love and life as they transition into adulthood. On Netflix.
Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age story about Sid, a carefree young man who learns responsibility and discovers love. On Netflix.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na follows best friends Jai and Aditi realize their feelings for each other as they navigate relationships with others. On YouTube.
Tamasha, Ved and Tara meet on vacation and hide their true identities, leading to a journey of self-discovery. On Zee5.
2 States chronicles the struggles of a couple from different cultural backgrounds as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship. On Jio Cinema.
Student of the Year, three students compete for the title of Student of the Year while navigating love and friendship. On Netflix.
Chhichhore follows Anni as he revisits his youth and friendships while trying to inspire his struggling son. On Hotstar.
Yaariyan revolves around the adventure of 4 friends in a college, navigating life and romance. On YouTube.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, three best-friends from Mumbai collide with the addiction of social media amid romance and heartbreak. On Netflix.
