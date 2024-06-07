Top 9 Hindi coming-of-age romantic movies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Dil Chahta Hai follows the journey of three childhood friends navigating love and life as they transition into adulthood. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age story about Sid, a carefree young man who learns responsibility and discovers love. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na follows best friends Jai and Aditi realize their feelings for each other as they navigate relationships with others. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha, Ved and Tara meet on vacation and hide their true identities, leading to a journey of self-discovery. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 States chronicles the struggles of a couple from different cultural backgrounds as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student of the Year, three students compete for the title of Student of the Year while navigating love and friendship. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chhichhore follows Anni as he revisits his youth and friendships while trying to inspire his struggling son. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaariyan revolves around the adventure of 4 friends in a college, navigating life and romance. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, three best-friends from Mumbai collide with the addiction of social media amid romance and heartbreak. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hitler and other historical docu-series to stream on Netflix

 

 Find Out More