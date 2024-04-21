Top 9 Hindi dubbed Turkish dramas streaming on MX Player and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
These are some of the best Turkish dramas streaming in Hindi language on your favourite OTT platforms.
The Choice on MX Player follows Irfan, an economics professor whose life spirals leading to unemployment and his son's brain tumor.
Daydreamer is a workplace romance story of Sanem, a young woman with dreams of becoming a writer. On Mx Player
My Home My Destiny revolves around Bahar facing life's challenges while striving for happiness and fulfillment. On MX Player
Brave and Beautiful follows Cesur seeking revenge for his father's death while forming an alliance with the daughter of the family responsible, on MX Player.
Endless Love is the love story of Kemal and Nihan while facing challenges from family and society. On Prime Video.
Love Doesn't Understand Words on MX Player is a romantic drama focusing on the love story between Hayat and Murat.
Love is in the Air, a rom-com series ofa young florist with dreams, and Serkan, a wealthy businessman. On Prime Video.
Price of Passion on Hotstar follows the story of a doctor who ends up marrying a mafia leader while her brother is in the police.
