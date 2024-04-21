Top 9 Hindi dubbed Turkish dramas streaming on MX Player and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

These are some of the best Turkish dramas streaming in Hindi language on your favourite OTT platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Choice on MX Player follows Irfan, an economics professor whose life spirals leading to unemployment and his son's brain tumor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daydreamer is a workplace romance story of Sanem, a young woman with dreams of becoming a writer. On Mx Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Home My Destiny revolves around Bahar facing life's challenges while striving for happiness and fulfillment. On MX Player

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brave and Beautiful follows Cesur seeking revenge for his father's death while forming an alliance with the daughter of the family responsible, on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Endless Love is the love story of Kemal and Nihan while facing challenges from family and society. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Doesn't Understand Words on MX Player is a romantic drama focusing on the love story between Hayat and Murat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love is in the Air, a rom-com series ofa young florist with dreams, and Serkan, a wealthy businessman. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Price of Passion on Hotstar follows the story of a doctor who ends up marrying a mafia leader while her brother is in the police.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 short Hindi films on OTT you can complete in less than an hour

 

 Find Out More