Top 9 Hindi films on OTT that will take you on a roller coaster of emotions
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 16, 2024
ZNMD, or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: It honors the experiences of life and imparts insightful knowledge about present-moment living.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD): It catches the melancholy feelings of youth and arouses nostalgia.
Dil Chahta Hai: Its accurate depiction of relationships and the passage of time appeals to viewers.
Taare Zameen Par: It emphasizes how crucial it is to recognize and develop each person's unique abilities.
Raajneeti: Its compelling plot and nuanced cast of characters arouse suspense and emotional depth.
A romance drama, Anjaana Anjaani, centers on two strangers who meet at a low period in their life and go on a self-discovery journey together. It looks at love, grief, and resiliency.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: With its moving plot and great performances, it moves audiences on an emotional level.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Its expansive scope and poignant family relationships make it a heartwarming film.
Veer-Zaara: A tale of cross-border love between a Pakistani woman and an Indian Air Force officer who were parted by circumstance but brought back together by fate.
