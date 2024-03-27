Top 9 Hindi motivational films on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT when you are losing hope in life
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
"Dangal" is a powerful story about a father who is determined to use sports to defy gender norms, achieve success, and empower his kids.
"Swades" is a moving story about going back to one's roots and changing society that emphasizes the value of social duty and community.
"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" is a film that encourages audiences to fully embrace life via its celebration of friendship, adventure, and living in the moment.
"Padman" is a gripping tale of societal change and inventiveness that centers on one man's quest to shatter taboos and enhance women's health.
"Airlift": Drawn on actual occurrences, it shows the remarkable bravery and tenacity of common people in times of adversity.
"Dear Zindagi" is a touching story about accepting life's flaws and turning within to find inner peace and happiness.
"Super 30" is a tale of resilience that illustrates how a single man's commitment to education can change the lives of impoverished pupils.
"Wake Up Sid" is a story of growth and self-discovery about a carefree young man who discovers the importance of ambition and responsibility.
"Mary Kom": The motivational tale of a strong lady who overcomes all obstacles to become a world champion boxer and an inspiration to others.
