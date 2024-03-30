Top 9 Hindi saddest films on Netflix and other OTT platforms to make you cry
A comedy-drama, 3 Idiots also addresses serious subjects including the demands of achieving scholastic excellence, society norms, and pursuing one's vocation. Accessible via Netflix.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil follows the story of a man who struggles with his feelings for a woman who only sees him as a friend as it tackles unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. Accessible on Hotstar.
Barfi: A moving story of friendship and love between a free-spirited teenager, an autistic woman, and a mute and deaf guy. accessible via Netflix.
Aashiqui 2: An intense romantic drama about the turbulent connection between an inner-demon-battling successful artist and a struggling vocalist. Accessible via Netflix.
The movie My Name is Khan chronicles the journey of an autistic man who sets out to see the US President and encounters prejudice and personal tragedies along the way. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the family drama Kapoor & Sons, the intricacies of secrets, unspoken grievances, and dysfunctional relationships are explored. Accessible via Netflix.
The Sky Is Pink: This film, which is based on a true tale, follows a couple as they deal with the emotional fallout from their daughter receiving a terminal diagnosis. Accessible via Netflix.
Kal Ho Naa Ho: This poignant drama tells the tale of a man who is near death and attempts to make everybody around him happy and loving. Accessible with Amazon Prime Video.
Taare Zameen Par: A moving story about a dyslexic child who, with the support of a kind teacher, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Accessible via Netflix.
