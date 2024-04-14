Top 9 Hindi social thrillers on OTT that address sensitive issues

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2024

Darlings follows a wife who starts taking harsh measures when her alcoholic and abusive husband gets out of hand. On Netflix.

Article 15 follows a righteous police officer tackling caste-based discrimination and violence in rural India. On Netflix.

Masaan is a social commentary on the caste system and societal hypocrisy surrounding love and relationships in India. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Bulbbul revolves around a mysterious bride in 18th century who challenges patriarchal norms and societal expectations. On Netflix.

Pink follows three young women as they fight back against sexual assault, tackling the issue of victim blaming. On Disney+ Hotstar.

NH10 aims to highlight the violence and dangers faced by travelers, particularly women. On Jio Cinema.

Aligarh delves into themes of homophobia and the violation of privacy faced by the LGBTQ+ community. On Jio Cinema.

No One Killed Jessica takes a look into the corruption and police cover-ups filled within the justice system as exposed by a journalist. On Netflix.

Shahid is based on the true story of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, the film explores themes of religious discrimination. On Prime Video.

