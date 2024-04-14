Top 9 Hindi social thrillers on OTT that address sensitive issues
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Darlings follows a wife who starts taking harsh measures when her alcoholic and abusive husband gets out of hand. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Article 15 follows a righteous police officer tackling caste-based discrimination and violence in rural India. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masaan is a social commentary on the caste system and societal hypocrisy surrounding love and relationships in India. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul revolves around a mysterious bride in 18th century who challenges patriarchal norms and societal expectations. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink follows three young women as they fight back against sexual assault, tackling the issue of victim blaming. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH10 aims to highlight the violence and dangers faced by travelers, particularly women. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aligarh delves into themes of homophobia and the violation of privacy faced by the LGBTQ+ community. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica takes a look into the corruption and police cover-ups filled within the justice system as exposed by a journalist. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid is based on the true story of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, the film explores themes of religious discrimination. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 underrated Telugu movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More