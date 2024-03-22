Top 9 Hindi web series on MX Player that you shouldn't miss out on
Mar 22, 2024
Aashram follows a godman who makes use of his power to lead a corrupt lifestyle and cover up his criminal activities.
Sunny Leone makes her debut on OTT with Anamika, playing a spy who loses her memory and must reclaim her life from enemies.
Shiksha Mandal, inspired by a real scam, the story follows a man seeking revenge on an education mafia after his sister is wronged.
Ek Thi Begum is an MX Original series based on the true events of the untold revenge of Ashraf Bhatkar.
Set in 1980s India, Raktanchal explores a bloody revenge story between a mafia lord and a family man.
Dangerous follows the investigation of a missing wife by her husband with the help of a suspicious ex-girlfriend.
A cynic and a hopeless romantic cross paths, leading to a shocking revelation in Roohaniyat.
Matsya Kaand follows a notorious con artist who challenges a cop to catch him, sparking a cat-and-mouse chase.
A romantic getaway turns into a nightmare as a missing sister and a shocking secret come to light in The Missing Stone.
