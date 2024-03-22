Top 9 Hindi web series on MX Player that you shouldn't miss out on

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Aashram follows a godman who makes use of his power to lead a corrupt lifestyle and cover up his criminal activities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone makes her debut on OTT with Anamika, playing a spy who loses her memory and must reclaim her life from enemies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiksha Mandal, inspired by a real scam, the story follows a man seeking revenge on an education mafia after his sister is wronged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Thi Begum is an MX Original series based on the true events of the untold revenge of Ashraf Bhatkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Set in 1980s India, Raktanchal explores a bloody revenge story between a mafia lord and a family man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangerous follows the investigation of a missing wife by her husband with the help of a suspicious ex-girlfriend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A cynic and a hopeless romantic cross paths, leading to a shocking revelation in Roohaniyat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matsya Kaand follows a notorious con artist who challenges a cop to catch him, sparking a cat-and-mouse chase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A romantic getaway turns into a nightmare as a missing sister and a shocking secret come to light in The Missing Stone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 intense, fast-paced Hindi crime thrillers on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT

 

 Find Out More