Top 9 historical dramas on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Bajirao Mastani, an epic romance explores the love story between Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. On JioCinema.
Padmaavat portrays the story of Rani Padmavati and the siege of her kingdom by Sultan Alauddin Khilji. On Prime Video.
The Empire is a historical drama on Disney+ Hotstar, chronicling the rise of the Mughal Empire and the reign of Emperor Babur.
Paurashpur is a fantasy historical drama on ZEE5, set in a fictional kingdom exploring themes of power, gender, and sexuality.
Taj: Divided by Blood is a web series that dramatizes the rise and fall of various generations of the Mughals. On Zee5.
Mughal-e-Azam, a classic Indian film revolving around the love story between Prince Salim and the court dancer Anarkali. On Zee5.
Tales of Valour is an anthology series on Prime Video, showcasing stories of bravery and sacrifice from Indian history.
Chhatrasal, available on MX Player, tells the story of Maharaja Chhatrasal, a warrior king who fought against the Mughal Empire.
Ashoka is a historical drama depicting the life of Emperor Ashoka, one of India's greatest rulers who ruled the Maurya Empire.
