Top 9 Historical web series you can’t miss on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
In the late ninth century AD, England was split up into seven distinct kingdoms, as depicted in the television series The Last Kingdom.
The Great War: This World War One-focused online series is regarded by many as one of the greatest historical ones out there.
Vikings: The show has received accolades for its historical authenticity and its portrayal of Viking civilization and culture.
Peaky Blinders: The drama centers on the Shelby crime family, who are recognizable by their characteristic peaked caps.
The Americans: Two KGB operatives who live in suburban Washington, D.C. as a married couple are the subject of this television series.
Mad Men tells the narrative of Don Draper, the creative director of a New York advertising agency, and is set in the 1960s.
Boardwalk Empire: The 1920s Prohibition era of Atlantic City, New Jersey is the setting for this television series.
Bridgerton: The story follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they search for happiness and love in the upper echelons of society.
The Crown: Over the span of more than five decades, this series tracks the British monarchy as it adjusts to social and political upheaval.
