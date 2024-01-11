Top 9 Hollywood movies and web series with a touch of ‘Indian Tadka’ on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

In Bridgerton Season 2, the rich Indian culture is introduced by Kate and Edwina Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran.

In Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, and Poorna Jagannathan portray Devi, Kamala, and Nalini Vishwakumar as they go through highs and lows.

The Office starred Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, a Dunder Mifflin customer service representative who enjoys fashion and gossip.

Life of Pi showed the story of an Indian family featuring Irrfan Khan, Suraj Sharma, and Tabu.

For twelve seasons, Kunal Nayyar portrayed the renowned astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on Big Bang Theory.

In the New Girl series, Hanna Simone portrays Jessica's best friend, Cece Parekh.

Kal Penn plays Robin's therapist, Kevin Venkataraghavan, in the show How I Met Your Mother.

Priyanka Chopra gave her own Indian touch to the show Quantico.

In Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal plays the starring role alongside Judi Dench as Abdul, an Indian clerk who gives her a mohur on her Golden Jubilee.

