Top 9 horror films of 2024 till now on various OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
The central theme of Tarot is a bunch of youngsters using a cursed deck in a holiday house.
Nicolas Cage plays Paul in Arcadian, a father who hides out in a rural house with his two sons, Joseph and Thomas.
I saw the TV glow is another outstanding horror film. This one is more existential and psychological.
Sting interacts with Charlotte, a young girl, at an apartment building. She grows a spider out of desperation and depression, not comprehending how quickly it is growing.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, on the other hand, centers on Pooh and his pals going on a murderous rampage in order to reclaim Christopher Robin.
Sydney Sweeney's Immaculate feels more like a drama most of the time. However, the last act picks things up.
The prequel to The Omen is called The First Omen. In it, Sister Margaret, who had left America to work at an orphanage in Italy, learns about a Satanic conspiracy.
Shaitaan tells the story of Vanraj, a stranger who shows up at a farmhouse and starts torturing a family.
There is nothing more trippy than Late Night with the Devil. The main character, Jack, hosts a late-night talk show and uses "freaks" to increase viewership.
