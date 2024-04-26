Top 9 human psychology based films on OTT which will leave you confused

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Ek Hasina Thi: A revenge thriller in which the boundaries between good and evil are blurred.

Raat Akeli Hai: A suspenseful murder mystery that pushes the boundaries of trust and deceit.

Tumbbad: An enigmatic fantasy horror film about greed, desire, and the fallout from unbridled ambition, following a man as he uncovers the mysteries of a cursed village.

Raghav Raman 2.0: A dark and unsettling psychological thriller that delves into the warped minds of the murderer and the police officer.

Kahaani: A gripping thriller that centers on a pregnant woman's search for her husband's whereabouts in Kolkata.

The mystery thriller Talaash delves into issues of loss, atonement, and guilt.

The psychological suspenseful film Andhadhun tells the tale of a blind pianist.

The psychological action thriller Ghajini centers on a man who experiences short-term memory loss.

Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller that centers on a regular guy who outwits the police by using his cunning and understanding of movies.

