Top 9 human psychology based films on OTT which will leave you confused
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
Ek Hasina Thi: A revenge thriller in which the boundaries between good and evil are blurred.
Raat Akeli Hai: A suspenseful murder mystery that pushes the boundaries of trust and deceit.
Tumbbad: An enigmatic fantasy horror film about greed, desire, and the fallout from unbridled ambition, following a man as he uncovers the mysteries of a cursed village.
Raghav Raman 2.0: A dark and unsettling psychological thriller that delves into the warped minds of the murderer and the police officer.
Kahaani: A gripping thriller that centers on a pregnant woman's search for her husband's whereabouts in Kolkata.
The mystery thriller Talaash delves into issues of loss, atonement, and guilt.
The psychological suspenseful film Andhadhun tells the tale of a blind pianist.
The psychological action thriller Ghajini centers on a man who experiences short-term memory loss.
Drishyam is a suspenseful thriller that centers on a regular guy who outwits the police by using his cunning and understanding of movies.
