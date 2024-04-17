Top 9 Indian superhero movies on OTT that Marvel fans must watch

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Ra.One, a sci-fi superhero film where a virtual game villain, Ra.One, becomes real to fight G.One. On Prime Video.

Anil Kapoor plays a man with invisibility powers thwarting the villainous plans of Mogambo in. Mr India. On Zee5.

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam film where Jaison gains superhero powers after a lightning strike. On Netflix.

Hrithik Roshan plays Krishna, inheriting superpowers from his father to battle a scientist in Krrish. On YouTube.

Hanu-Man, a Telugu film following Hanumanthu's transformation into Hanu-Man to free his town from evil. On JioCinema.

Zokkomon follows Kunal as he transforms into the superhero Zokkomon to tackle his cruel relatives. On Prime Video.

Tiger Shroff plays Aman, a martial arts teacher turned superhero, protecting his town from Raka in A Flying Jatt: Tiger on Zee5.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a superhero vigilante action drama starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. On Hotstar.

A cartoon action figure takes control of the cartoonist in order to take revenge on a corrupt politician in Maaveran on Prime Video.

