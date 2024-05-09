Top 9 intense and action packed films on OTT

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024
Ek Villain: An intensely emotional story filled with action-packed scenes and a narrative of revenge and redemption.
Don 2 is a sleek and fashionable action thriller that follows the well-known criminal mastermind as he pulls off risky heists and betrayals.
Bell Bottom: With espionage as its backdrop, this movie offers suspenseful action and intrigue as a hidden agent embarks on dangerous missions.
The thrilling plot and action-packed scenes of Agneepath showcase the protagonist's quest for vengeance and atonement.
The compelling military drama Shershaah, which is based on actual events, shows the bravery and selflessness of a soldier in the midst of battle.
Raazi: This film, which blends action, suspense, and emotional depth, is set against the backdrop of espionage and follows a young Indian spy on his dangerous assignment in Pakistan.
The action-packed movie URI, which is based on true events, shows off the Indian military's tactical strikes in reaction to a terrorist attack. It features gripping battle sequences and a strong sense of patriotism.
A suspenseful espionage thriller with heart-pounding action moments, Baby follows a secret squad as they foil terrorist activities.
Mardaani is a gritty, suspenseful crime thriller with a lot of action that follows a female police officer as she relentlessly pursues justice against human trafficking.
