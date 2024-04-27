Top 9 intense, dark and mysterious thrillers on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

7 Women and a Murder: A group of women must work together to solve a deadly mystery.

Burning: In a remote South Korean village, a romantic triangle takes a terrible turn.

Earthquake Bird: In Tokyo, a woman's troubled past reappears.

Enola Holmes: The sister of Sherlock Holmes sets out on a bold new journey.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: A traditional whodunit where secrets come to light.

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie: A humorous detective takes on an odd case.

In For a Murder: A convoluted murder inquiry turns friends into suspects.

A gruesome pattern leads a detective in the novel In the Shadow of the Moon in pursuit of a serial killer.

Inheritance (2020): Deadly repercussions and unexpected revelations stemming from family secrets.

