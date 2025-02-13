Top 9 Kannada mystery thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2025

Tatsama Tadbhava stars Meghana Raj and Prajwal Devaraj in the lead roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Supplier Shankara is available on Plex. It stars Nischith Korodi, Deepika Aradhya, Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The film released in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is the all time favourite of the audience. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakhahaari features features Rangayana Raghu, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Vinay UJ and Nidhi Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prayashaha is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The 2022 film stars Rahul Amin, Krishnaa Bhat, Shanil Guru and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona has a huge fan following. The film is available to watch on Zee5 and Hotstar as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivalinga starring Shiva Rajkumar, Vedhika, Shakthi Vasudevan, Sadhu Kokila and Urvashi is available to watch on Sun Nxt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vrithra released in 2019 and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Nithya Shri, Prakash Belawadi and Sudha Rani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn is streaming on Zee5. This is film by Pawan Kumar starring Shraddha Srinath. The film released in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tripti Dimri’s red outfits are all the Valentine’s Day inspiration you need

 

 Find Out More