Top 9 Kannada mystery thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Sanskruti Nemane
| Feb 13, 2025
Tatsama Tadbhava stars Meghana Raj and Prajwal Devaraj in the lead roles. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Supplier Shankara is available on Plex. It stars Nischith Korodi, Deepika Aradhya, Gopalkrishna Deshpande. The film released in 2024.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is the all time favourite of the audience. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Shakhahaari features features Rangayana Raghu, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Vinay UJ and Nidhi Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Prayashaha is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The 2022 film stars Rahul Amin, Krishnaa Bhat, Shanil Guru and others.
Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona has a huge fan following. The film is available to watch on Zee5 and Hotstar as well.
Shivalinga starring Shiva Rajkumar, Vedhika, Shakthi Vasudevan, Sadhu Kokila and Urvashi is available to watch on Sun Nxt.
Vrithra released in 2019 and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Nithya Shri, Prakash Belawadi and Sudha Rani.
U-Turn is streaming on Zee5. This is film by Pawan Kumar starring Shraddha Srinath. The film released in 2016.
